Kareena Kapoor Awaits Yoga Session While 'missing The Beach' After Returning From Maldives

Known for being a fitness aficionado, Kareena Kapoor Khan bounced right back into her Yoga sessions after enjoying sunbathing in the Maldives. The actor had jetted off to the island for a romantic getaway with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Check out her latest post to see how the actor is faring after her return from the beach.

Kareena Kapoor Khan 'missing the beach'

The 40-year-old actor does not shy away when it comes to flaunting her without makeup natural look. Treating her fans with another bare-faced selfie, Kareena took to her Instagram story to express her longing to visit the Maldives again. Sporting a white camisole with her hair open, the actor wrote in her story, ''Missing the beach.. while waiting for @Anshukayoga."

The actor is known for sharing her photos and videos of her performing yoga on social media. She also encourages her followers by sharing her knowledge in the form of exercise. After a long break in the Maldives to celebrate Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday, the actor did not waste a single day to resume her workout. Not only Kareena but Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are also known for following in on her footsteps as on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the actor shared an adorable picture of the duo performing a difficult pose.

She shared the image with the caption, ''Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son... we’re always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home...''. In another post, the actor opened up about the importance of Yoga in her life. She said,

''For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people.''

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of Advait Chandhan's magnum opus Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is scheduled to be released on Christmas this year.

IMAGE- KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S IG