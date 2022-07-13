Post wrapping up the shooting schedule of her next film The Devotion of Suspect X, actor Kareena Kapoor has jetted off to London for a family vacay. The actor who is quite active on social media has been treating fans with various glimpses of the vacay with friends and family in London as they have a gala time together.

Recently, the vacation turned special for Kareena’s elder son Taimur who witnessed his first-ever cricket match in a stadium. The picture is from the Oval Stadium where Taimur along with his family was present as spectators to enjoy India vs England ODI cricket match. Kareena shared pictures of the special moments that the family spent at the stadium.

Kareena Kapoor enjoys India vs England match with family

In one of the pictures, Taimur stood behind a chair as a person sat next to him. The field with players was seen in the background. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "My first match (red heart emoji) India vs England (red heart emoji)." The ongoing game was part of the Indian cricket team's tour of England. For the unknown, India defeated England by 10 wickets in the game on Tuesday.

In another picture, Kareena’s elder one was seen sitting next to Saif Ali Khan as they both enjoy the match. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “What are you doing Tim? (laughing and red heart emojis).” Not just Taimur, the day turned out to be extremely special for the Race actor as well after he got to meet West Indies legend Gordon Greenidge.

Cricket runs deep into the Pataudi family as Saif Ali Khan’s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was the Former captain of the Indian cricket team. Apart from Greenidge, a viral picture shows Saif posing with MS Dhoni along with others.

Latest click of MS Dhoni with Former West Indies cricketer Gordon Greenidge and Saif Ali khan.😇♥️#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/xqKGld522u — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) July 12, 2022

Recently, the Kapoor clan also celebrated Neetu Kapoor’s birthday in London where they relished a lunch feast together. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha along with Aamir Khan. The film will hit theatres on August 11 and is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Apart from this, the Good Newwz star will soon be making her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, which is based on Keigo Higashino’s book. The murder mystery film will stream on Netflix and also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in prominent roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/KareenaKapoorKhan