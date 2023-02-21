Kareena Kapoor Expresses Birthday Love For Son Jeh Ali Khan With A Quirky Caption

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son Jeh Ali Khan is celebrating his second birthday, on Tuesday (February 21). To mark the occasion, mommy Kareena shared an emotional post with a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle. The images are from the shooting sets of Hansal Mehta’s upcoming movie.

The actress wrote, “Doesn’t want to leave my lap… this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son . Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022. Forever and more.”

In one of the shared photos, Jeh seemed reluctant to leave his mother, who is shooting for a movie. The other one showed a close-up of his grumpy yet adorable face.

Check out the post here:

Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor also wished her nephew in a sweet post. She wrote, “All tied up #herecomes2. Happy birthday to my J baba. Love you mostest.”

Check out Karisma's birthday wish for her nephew Jeh below:

Kareena’s sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan, extended her birthday wish for Jeh with a series of cute pictures. Her Instagram post read, “Here's to making more great music, having the best chats, eating the yummiest food and chillin' like a villain' - love you Jeh baba. Happy Second Birthday.”

See post:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son, Jeh, on February 21, 2021.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen with Aamir Khan in the family comedy Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, directed by Advait Chandan, did not perform well at the box office.

Aside from Hansal Mehta's directorial, the actress will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next The Devotion of Suspect X. The movie, which also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, will be released digitally later this year.