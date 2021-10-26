Actor Kareena Kapoor who is often seen giving a glimpse of her leisure time at home recently shared a selfie with mother Babita Kapoor. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing for a selfie while her mother savours a delicious bowl of kheer. Her father Randhir Kapoor also featured in the picture, although as a framed portrait on the wall behind them.

While chilling with her mother, the actor captioned the picture and wrote, “While the mother eats kheer…the daughter poses," along with hashtags 'themothership,' and 'MeriMaa.' On Kareena's post, designer Manish Malhotra was quick to drop heart emojis. Earlier in the day, the 3 Idiots actor was spotted paying a visit to father Randhir along with her younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan. Her elder sister Karisma Kapoor was also clicked arriving at the venue by the paparazzi. For the unversed, Randhir and Babita had tied the knot in 1971, after the release of their film Kal Aaj Aur Kal.

Earlier this year, Randhir moved out of his ancestral home in Chembur to a new home in Bandra, to be closer to Babita and their daughters, Kareena and Karisma. Meanwhile, going by the picture, it seems that it was clicked while Kareena had visited her father’s home. Though Kareena Kapoor’s parents live separately, yet they share a cordial relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work, the actor who was last seen in Homi Adjani’s Angrezi Medium will next be seen alongside her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official remake of Forrest Gump. The actor during a recent interview with PTI revealed that everyone in the Laal Singh Chaddha team, especially Aamir, has gone through a lot in the past two years during the making of the movie. "I'm extremely excited as Aamir and I are coming together after 3 Idiots and talaash'. It's very special and we have worked very hard. Especially, Aamir, he has gone through a lot. It's a brilliant script and I'm hoping it will come on the screen the same way and everyone is going to like it," she told PTI.

