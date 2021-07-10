Kareena Kapoor Gives A Glimpse Of Her Book 'Pregnancy Bible'; Says 'sharing My Learnings'

As Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave birth to her second child in February earlier this year, she made yet another amazing announcement for all her fans. She recently shared how she finally wrote a book and shared her experiences of being an expectant mother. Kareena Kapoor also stated how excited she was to share those moments and memories with her fans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: the ultimate manual for moms-to-be

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the cover page of her book that she wrote. It flashed with a message stating, “Doctor visits, diets, crazy symptoms- Kareena guides you through everything you need to know.”

In the caption, she stated how she could not believe that she actually agreed to write this book and added, “We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book, I’m sharing my experiences and learnings, and hope that in some way this will help you on your journey towards motherhood.” Speaking about her experience with her babies, she added, “Carrying both my babies has been the most special time in my life, and I am excited to share the moments and memories with you”. Further, she even gave a huge shout-out to her lovely co-writer, Aditi Shah Bhimjyani for “doing such a stellar job” and also “Rohan Shreshtha for not only shooting the book but for also capturing my little baby's first-ever photo”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also mentioned how the details in her book were verified by professionals and added, “my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS.” Urging her fans to pick their copies, she stated So guys, come join my journey and experience it with me.”

All her fans were delighted to see this and congratulated the actor for the launch of her book. Many of them took to Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram post and mentioned how happy they were for her while some others showered her post with numerous heart symbols. Even celebrity artists such as Malaika Arora, Saba Pataudi, Shaira Ahmed Khan, Tanya Ghavri and others took to Kareena’s post and dropped in hearts to express their amazement. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kareena Kapoor’s book launch.

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

