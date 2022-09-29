Kareena Kapoor Has Sweet Birthday Wish For Niece Inaaya With A Fun Twist

Kareena Kapoor is very close to her sisters-in-law, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi, and is often seen spending time with them. Not just the mothers, but their kids, Taimur and Inaaya, also share a close bond and are of the same age group. As Inaaya turned five years old on Thursday, September 29, Kareena Kapoor shared the five-year-old's unseen picture with Taimur which reflected their brother-sister bond. Kapoor also penned a sweet but funny note for her beloved niece.

Kareena Kapoor recently dropped an adorable picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu. In the photo, the two could be seen sitting together praying. Sharing the picture, Kapoor wrote she did not know what the kids were praying for and wished her niece Inaaya joy and happiness. Kapoor added that the birthday girl could eat all the cake she wanted and sent her love.

The Jab We Met star wrote, "I don’t know what you both are praying for…but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today..." She further quipped, "Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me…@sakpataudi @kunalkemmu." "Happy birthday Princess Innaya…love you lots...," Kapoor added.

Several friends and fans reacted to the picture and wished Inaaya a happy birthday. Saba Pataudi wrote, "Lol ...Love the munchkins Mahsha'Allah Happy 5th Birthday," while Chef Kunal Kapoor penned, "Sweet." A fan also wrote, "How cute," while another Instagram user commented, "Happy birthday darling Inni."

Kunal Kemmu shares a cute picture with his daughter Inaaya

As Inaaya turned 5, Kunal Kemmu penned a heartfelt note for his daughter. In the photo, the father-daughter duo could be seen adorably looking at each other. In the caption, Kemmu wrote, "Happy Birthday my Inni boo. 5 years have gone by like the 5 bedtime stories we read in 5 minutes. I now understand what parents mean when they say that kids grow up too fast. But I look forward to growing younger with you everyday my jaan. Love you to the moon and back."

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan