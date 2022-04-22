Kareena Kapoor Is Thinking Of Changing Her Hair Colour, Fans Left Divided With Suggestions

When it comes to experimenting with styling, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one celebrity who never fails to surprise the fashion police. Be it casuals, formals or ethnic wear, time and again, fans have seen the diva slaying in all. Now, as the Summer season has kicked off in full swing, the Tashan star is thinking about changing her hair colour. On Friday, April 22, Kareena Kapoor took to social media to reveal the same, thereby asking fans for their suggestions on new hair colours.

Kareena Kapoor looks 'pretty in pink'

In the photo shared by Kareena, she can be seen dazzling in a pretty pink dress as her stylist appears to be brainstorming about Kareena Kapoor's hair colour. While sharing the photo online, Kareena asked, "Staring at you but thinking about changing my hair colour. Any suggestions?" Take a look at the post below:

Fans divided with suggestions:

This comes just a week after Kareena shared an adorable photo of her family from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony via social media. While doing so, she also explained the difficulty of trying to get a good photo with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh. The Tashan star opted for a stunning Manish Malhotra saree to attend the event. She completed her look with a statement maangtika, pearl jhumkas, and a matching necklace.

Meanwhile, a potli bag rounded off her traditional look. Husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh colour coordinated their attires by perfectly complementing Kareena's look. 'Pretty in pink', the family assembled for a happy photo. However, seemingly it was difficult for mommy Kareena to get her husband and children to pose for the camera. She explained the same in her caption which reads, "This what trying to get a family picture looks like…Saifu please smile for the picture …Tim take your finger out of your nose ya…Jeh baba look here…Me-Arrey Koi Photo Lo Yar…Click…And this is what I got best guys #The Men of my life#My World. Bhai Ki Shaadi". Take a look at the photo below:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man namely, Laal Singh Chaddha. Bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, the music of the movie is given by composer Pritam. Lastly, the film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan