Kareena Kapoor And Other Actors Who Portrayed The Roles Of Superstars

Bollywood has produced movies of all genres for various types and age-groups of audience. There have been many times when actors have been seen taking inspiration from their real-life and painting a fabulous picture on celluloid. Here are some actors who played the character of an actor on-screen. Read ahead to know-

Bollywood actors who took inspiration from their real-life

Swarg (1990)

Swarg is a comedy-drama directed by David Dhawan. The movie features Govinda, Madhvi, Juhi Chawla, and Rajesh Khanna as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Krishna who is very loyal to his master and treats his master like his God. Unfortunately, Krishna gets thrown out of the house and the master becomes a pauper. But, loyal Krishna returns to change things for his master. In the movie, real-life actor Govinda played the character of an actor. The movie was later remade in the Telugu language as Indra Bhavanam, in the Bengali language as Annadaata, and in Nepal as Izzatdar.

Source- YouTube

Om Shanti Om (2007)

Om Shanti Om is directed by Farah Khan. The movie features Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, and Kirron Kher in important roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Om, who is murdered and is reincarnated into the present, who later punishes his past life killer. Deepika Padukone plays the character of a successful movie actor of the 1970s. The movie also featured Shah Rukh Khan essaying the role of a junior artist in his past life, and a superstar when he is reincarnated. Kirron Kher, who plays the role of his mother, also plays the role of an erstwhile junior artist. The movie earned â‚¹150 crores as per reports and became the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year.

Source- YouTube

Heroine (2012)

Heroine is an intense drama film directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The movie features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal, and Randeep Hooda in important roles. The plot of the film revolves around a female superstar who witnesses the ups and downs of her profession and how she deals with it. In the movie, Kareena plays the character of a Bollywood superstar. Kareena Kapoor Khan also gained a Filmfare nomination in the Best Actor Female category for her performance in the movie.

Source- YouTube

