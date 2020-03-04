Kareena Kapoor Khan Credits Hubby Saif For Her Reinvention; Says It's About The Mind

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a popular celebrity in the Indian entertainment industry. She has a huge fan following and is followed around by paparazzi. The actor recently saw the success of her latest comedy-drama film, Good Newwz. The actor is waiting for her next film, Angrezi Medium in which she has shared the big screen with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

Reinvention has a lot to do with the mind and not just physicality- Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan got candid with a leading media portal about how she has evolved as an actor and her roles in recent films. The actor who never shies away from admitting that she is smitten by her husband, Saif Ali Khan, recently credited him for her reinvention and Angrezi Medium. The actor revealed that in the movie, her character does not have a long screen time but it is still a significant character. According to her, an actor’s reinvention has a lot to do with the mind and not just physicality.

She further told the media portal that she and Saif Ali Khan talk a lot about work and there are times when he tells her about letting it go. Kareena said that Saif Ali Khan often tells her that the tag of being a super successful actor won't last long but being a great actor will stay for long. Kareena talked about how she felt that travelling, reading books and meeting people has helped her evolve as a person and how it is so refreshing for her.

What is next for Kareena Kapoor Khan?

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is waiting for the release of her upcoming film, Angrezi Medium, which is set to hit theatres on March 20. Reportedly, after Angrezi Medium Kareena will be seen next in Dharma Production film, Takht. It is a period drama film and also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

