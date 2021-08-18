Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Bare Faced Vacation-ready Look From Maldives

Jab We Met actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently spending quality time with her family in the Maldives. With her kids, Taimur and Jeh, the 40-year-old actor celebrated her husband Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday in a private villa including a beach facing the pool. Recently, the actor treated her fans with a rare selfie without makeup. Take a look!

Kareena Kapoor Khan bare-faced selfie

Being an avid social media user, fans enjoy several pictures from the actor on her Instagram handle. After sharing a glimpse of their private getaway to the Maldives for Saif Ali Khan's birthday, Kareena shared a bare-faced and sunkissed selfie on her Instagram story. In the picture, the actor appeared to be glowing with her hair being swept away on her face by the winds. She captioned the picture writing, ''Gone with the wind' with a couple of emojis.

Earlier, the actor wished her husband by uploading two pictures from their Maldives vacation on her Instagram. The couple was seen posing lovingly while their kids, Taimur and Jeh, sat beside them. This would not be the first time that the fans got a glimpse of Kareena's natural beauty as she had earlier posted several bare-faced selfies on her Instagram, embracing her natural glow.

More on Kareena Kapoor Khan

Touted as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, Kareena recently turned into an author after launching her book titled Pregnancy Bible. The book offered a detailed and intriguing look into both of Kareena's pregnancies. On several occasions, the actor expressed her excitement about the book as in one post she wrote, 'Nervous. Excited. Mess. 🙊 The last time I felt such a rush of random emotions was when my 2nd baby was born! And now… my 3rd one is here!! *𝗘𝗲𝗲𝗲𝗽𝘀* Can’t wait to share my experiences of motherhood with you all'.

On the work front, the actor is set to be seen in Advait Chandan's forthcoming Magnum opus Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is set to be released on Christmas, December 25, this year. Kareena is set to play the role of Chaddha's wife in the movie.

IMAGE- KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM