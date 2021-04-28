Kareena Kapoor Khan On People Breaking COVID Rules: "Each One Of You Is Responsible"

Indian actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently shared an Instagram post requesting fans to follow safety norms amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram photo talks about how people are still failing to take the pandemic seriously by "flouting" safety norms and rules set as per WHO guidelines like not wearing masks properly or not wearing them at all, when in public. The post also requests people to keep in mind that doctors and medical staff are constantly being pushed to their limits because of the actions of people.

The COVID-19 crisis has brought global change ensuing in country-wide lockdowns, as WHO guidelines advised all people to stay indoors in order to avoid spreading the disease further. A lot of celebrities and social media influencers have been taking to their social media handles to spread awareness, requesting fans to follow Covid safety norms, and it looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest to join in. Kareena's Instagram post comes at a time of great crisis, as people are struggling with the disease, due to the much bigger and worse "second wave" of the pandemic.

The post received a number of reactions from fans who criticized the actress as her cousin Ranbir Kapoor recently received flak online for travelling to the Maldives. However, the actress also received support from fans who believed that the message shared by the actress was important and right. Kareena shared the post with a praying hands emoji. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to appear in the upcoming comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha, along with Aamir Khan. The film will be an adaptation of the American film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, which itself is based on Winston Groom's novel of the same name. Initially scheduled to release on December 25, 2020, Laal Singh Chaddha's production was halted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The release of the film has since been postponed to December 24, 2021.

Kareena Kapoor has been married to actor Saif Ali Khan, since 2012. Her first child, Taimur Ali Khan, was born on December 20, 2016. Kareena Kapoor Khan's second baby boy was born on February 21, 2021. Unlike the first time, the couple has consciously not shared any information about their second child due to unwanted attention. However, Kapoor still often features her firstborn, Taimur on her Instagram handle. Take a look below.

Image source - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram