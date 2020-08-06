Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals She Won't 'survive Too Long' Without This Gadget

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently revealed that she cannot live without her phone in an interview with a tabloid. She said how she felt she wouldn't survive without her phone for too long. Read ahead to know exactly what the diva revealed during the interview.

In the interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked to reveal her favourite gadget and the actor mentioned it was her cellphone. Kareena added that she 'loves' her phone and also spoke about how she felt that she could not 'survive too long without it'.

The actor was then asked another interesting question related to inventing a device. The question was if she could invent a device for herself, what would it be. Kareena joked that she would build an 'insta-transporter' that would save her the time it takes to travel to her shoots.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan joined the social media platform Instagram in the month of March and keeps posting pictures moderately. She keeps posting random selfies and snapshots of her family on her profile. She recently posted a picture where her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan were spotted. She mentioned in the caption that they were all she needed. Kareena wrote - All I ever need… (emoji) #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack. Take a look at her post:

Many celebs responded to the post, including Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora. Check out their comments:

In terms of her upcoming work. Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in a movie called Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie will be based on the film Forest Gump and will star Aamir Khan in a pivotal role. The film is expected to be released around Christmas 2020.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a popular actor in Bollywood, having worked in many memorable movies like Jab We Met (2007), Kurbaan (2009), Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012), We Are Family (2010), Heroine (2012), Udta Punjab (2016), Singham Returns (2014), Good Newwz (2019), and 3 Idiots (2009), to name a few.

Promo Pic Credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

