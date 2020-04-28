Kareena Kapoor Khan Lightheartedly Scolds Her Staff For A Dirty Cup In Latest BTS Video

Fans have been coming across Kareena Kapoor Khan's BTS videos from her radio talk show, What Women Want on their social media. With her goofy behaviour and adorable tantrums, fans really do believe the iconic character of Poo was tailor-made for the star. In the recent BTS video, Kapoor is seen scolding her production staff for serving her in a dirty cup.

Kareena Kapoor Khan scolds her production staff

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen as her usual best self in the video. The guest for that particular episode was Taapsee Pannu who was seen having a fun banter with Kareena for speaking in English during the interview. When a staff person comes up to serve her some tea, she scolds him and asks why is he being "kanjoos".

Kareena Kapoor Khan then scolds him for serving her in a dirty cup. She also asks the staff if the cup has been washed before serving the tea in it. While she is being assured that the cup is clean, Taapsee Pannu is seen smiling as she witnesses it all.

Earlier in the video, Taapsee Pannu is seen saying that she will answer all the questions in the same language as Kareena Kapoor Khan asks them in. Kapoor then reveals that she talks in English during the interview but would get fired and that is why she makes all the guests talk in Hindi. She is also seen telling Taapsee that the show is mostly in Hindi but she translates the questions to English by herself.

Like everyone else, the actor is also under lockdown amid the Coronavirus crisis. She is quarantining with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. The actor is quite active on her social media and often posts pictures and videos to keep her fans updated about her quarantine life.

