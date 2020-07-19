Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Agent Vinod' Best Action Scenes

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most celebrated actors of the Bollywood industry. Kareena has proudly lived up to her family legacy and has proved her talent as the star that she is today, time and again. Bebo is considered to be one of the highest-paid and A-listed actors in the entertainment industry.

The graph of Kareena Kapoor Khan's career has only gone up and touched the sky. Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut in the entertainment industry with Refugee (2000), and hasn’t looked back since. Having spent over two decades in the industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked with some great actors and given the industry some great movies.

In 2012, Kareena Kapoor Khan played the lead character in the action-thriller drama, Agent Vinod. Here are some of the best action scenes from the movie. Read ahead to know-

Agent Vinod best action scenes

In this scene, Saif Ali Khan can be seen held hostage. Despite being tied up and under the supervision of many men, Saif Ali Khan somehow manages to break the ties and set himself free. In no-time, the tables turn back at his enemies as Saif Ali Khan is the one holding the gun in his hands then.

This scene takes place in a night club. Saif Ali Khan tries to stop the wrong-doings of his enemies that are taking place at a party. He points a gun at the DJ and kills his enemy at the washroom of the club where others are partying carefree outside. Even though Saif Ali Khan gets into trouble for killing his enemy, he manages to set himself free.

This is the climax scene of the movie where Saif Ali Khan is trying to take a helicopter, that has a bomb, as far from the country as possible. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been shot twice in the liver and has no chances of making it back alive. But, even in this difficult situation, the two manage to defuse the bomb and save the lives of millions of people.

About Agent Vinod

Agent Vinod is a Sriram Raghavan directorial. The movie cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Rajat Kapoor as the lead characters of the movie. The plot of the film revolves around Agent Vinod who sets on a mission to save his country from a deadly attack.

