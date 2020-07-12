Kareena Kapoor Khan's Role As 'Geet' From 'Jab We Met' Won Her THESE Awards & Accolades

In 2007, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor played the lead characters in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met. The movie was critically acclimated and received immense love from the audience. The movie also proved to be a turning point in the acting career of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Here are all the awards won by Kareena Kapoor Khan for her performance as Geet in Jab We Met. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Awards for Jab We Met

Kareena Kapoor Khan played the character of a feisty Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon, in Jab We Met. Geet is considered to be one of the best characters portrayed by the actor in her two-decade-long career. The character of Geet has become one of the classic characters in the Bollywood industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan received the following awards for her portrayal of Geet:

Filmfare Award for Best Actress 2008

Zee Cine Award for Best Actress- Viewers Choice 2008

IIFA Award for Best Actress 2008

Stardust Award for Actor of the Year- Female 2008

Guild award for Best Actress in a Leading Role 2008

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Other Awards won by Jab We Met

Filmfare Award for Best Dialogue 2008 won by Imtiaz Ali

National Film Award for Best Playback Singer 2009 won by Shreya Ghoshal

National Film Award for Best Choreography 2009 won by Late Saroj Khan

Zee Cine Award for Best Screenplay 2008 won by Imtiaz Ali

Guild Award for Best Music Director 2008 won by Pritam Chakraborty

Stardust award for Editor’s Choice- Best Actor 2008 won by Shahid Kapoor

Guild Award for Best Dialogue 2008 won by Imtiaz Ali

IIFA Award for Best Dialogue 2008 won by Imtiaz Ali

Stardust Award for Best Film of the Year 2008

Stardust Award for Best Film 2008

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

About Jab We Met

Jab We Met is a story revolving around the life of a happy-go-lucky bubbly girl whose life suddenly hits rock bottom. In such times, a wealthy man who has met her in the past set on a mission to get the old Geet back. On this journey of helping and caring for each other, the two find true love in each other.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.