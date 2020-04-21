Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Bridal Outfits To Take Inspiration From

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly a style icon of Bollywood. The Veere Di Wedding actor prefers keeping her style element classic which she herself stated in an eminent TV talk show. Not only does she dazzle in western looks, but she aces the game when it comes to her ethnic looks too. The Begum of Bollywood has given some stellar bridal outfit goals to the Brides-to-be in all these years which you should definitely checkout

Thus from the plethora of best bridal looks of KKK, we bring to you the 5 Best Kareena Kapoor bridal looks which are iconic and in the true sense, bridal outfit goals.

1) An Ad Shoot

Kareena dressed up as a bride for an ad shoot in which she looked resplendent. She wore a beautiful red and gold bridal lehenga from Mishru. She accessorised her look with ornate jewellery from Joolry by Karishma Mehra. She completed her look with dewy skin, nude lips and matching eye makeup.

2) Veere Di Wedding

As Kalindi, Kareena wore a beautiful vintage creation by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She wore an off-shoulder yellow, white and gold lehenga with opulent gold jewellery. The vintage piece is 25 years old and was found in a factory by her producer, Rhea Kapoor. The makeup was done by Bollywood’s favourite makeup artist, Mickey Contractor while the hairdo was done by Pompy Hans which finished her overall summer-bride look.

3) Her Wedding with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena wore a beautiful Gharara or Lehenga style dress for her wedding with the Nawab, Saif Ali Khan which looked regal for the Nikah ceremony. The Gharara originally belonged to Saif Ali Khan’s grandmother which was also worn by his mother, Sharmila Tagore at her wedding. The lehenga was redone by Ritu Kumar for Bebo’s wedding. The actress also wore a Mehendi coloured Salwar-Kameez with Red dupatta for the registration of her marriage.

4) Her iconic runaway bride lehenga from the movie, 3 Idiots

3 Idiots had to be mentioned in this list because not only is the scene of the runaway bride or the film as a whole is iconic but so is her lehenga and her bridal looks in the movie. Kareena wore an orange dress which is quite a difficult colour to pull off as a bridal colour. But, she pulled it off with elegance. Her look in the movie was completed by beautiful gold jewellery and golden orange makeup.

5) The mute girl’s wedding in the film Hulchul

The Pataudi bahu stole our hearts with her performance as a mute girl in the Priyadarshan movie, Hulchul. Not only did her performance impress us in the film, but also her bridal looks during the climax of the film. She actually wore two bridal outfits in the movie.

