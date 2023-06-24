Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani To Come Together For Ashwiny Iyer's Next?

Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani first starred together on screen in the 2019 film Good Newwz. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh in major roles. According to reports, the two actresses are now all set to reunite in Ashwiny Iyer's next.

What sparked the rumour?

As per social media chatter, Kareena and Kiara’s upcoming collaboration will be made under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The sources have stated that filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer has already started a dialogue with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani for her upcoming project. It is also speculated that the two actresses have expressed interest in the film. While the script of the untitled film is yet to be finalised, it is being said that the actresses will take the call after reading the entire script. However, they are enthusiastic about the prospect of working together.

(Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor at a promotional event of Good Newwz | Image: Instagram)

Who’s saying what?

As soon as the news of two stars working together broke on social media, the fans expressed their excitement on the possible collaboration. One user said, “Kiara and kareena in a film bring it on beaches like that one golgappa scene in good news is so powerful imagine a whole movie.” Another one added, “Have been waitingggg for a Kareena Kiara collab since Good Newwzz now please this be true dear GOD.”

(Screenshot of fan page's tweet)

Meanwhile...

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She has also been shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X. Additionally, the actress also has The Crew in the pipeline alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. She also has Gamechangers with Ram Charan in her kitty.