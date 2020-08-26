Kareena Kapoor, Malaika, Amrita Pose With Their Girl Squad; See Picture

Wednesday just became glamorous as Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, reunited with their squad — Natasha Poonawala and Mallika Bhat for a lunch date. Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture and wrote, "When worst comes to worst, the squad comes first PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action,” she captioned the post.

Kareena was later spotted leaving Amrita Arora's residence with Taimur. See pictures and video below —

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently confirmed that they are expecting a second child. In a statement released by the family, they said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Saif and Kareena became proud parents in 2016 with Taimur and with this news, congratulations are already in order. Kareena in 2018 had said, "Two more years," when she was asked about the second child.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen alongside late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Forrest Gump, an iconic film by Tom Hanks. She will also be seen in the magnum opus Takht and the Poo Diaries TV series.

