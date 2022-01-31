Kareena Kapoor and her girl gang surely knows how to party. As her best friend forever and actor Amrita Arora turned a year older, Kareena along with her girlfriends had a fun bash. Kareena also sent Armita Arora loads of love via Instagram and gave a sneak peek into their party.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared some pictures from Amrita Arora's birthday bash. The photos saw Kareena, Amrita, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and make-up artist Mallika Bhat hugging each other with a huge cake before them. They all wore glamorous black outfits and also party hats as they celebrated Amrita's 41st birthday. In one of the photos, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to my BFF. no one like you. this is us." In another story, the actor wrote, "My Amu" and added two red hearts.

Kareena Kapoor's post for Amrita Arora

On Amrita Arora's special day, Kareena Kapoor shared a goofy picture of her Golmaal Returns co-star. In the photo, Amrita Arora could be seen sitting on her feet and laughing while wearing a furry sweater. Sharing the picture, Bebo penned an afternoon conversation between her and Amrita. The conversation went like, "3.30pm…Beboo-KP?as in Kya plan hai? Amu-Gonna nap bro. Beboo-me too..one eye is already shut…Amu-will wake up and have chai and toast. Beboo-me too." The Laal Singh Chadda star further mentioned how Amrita Arora is a keeper and wrote, "A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps…is a keeper." Concluding her heartfelt note, Kareena wished Amrita a happy birthday. "Happy birthday to my darling BFF…here’s to working out together, wine, cheese, Palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays. Life is so much more fun with you in it," she concluded. Amrita Arora reacted to the post and wrote, "Hahahahhahaha beeboooo. Love you." Malaika Arora also had a good laugh at their conversation.

Malaika Arora also shared a picture form Amrita Arora's midnight birthday celebration. In the photo, Malaika could be seen kissing Amrita on her forehead. In the caption, she mentioned how Amrita Arora is the glue to their group and wrote, "The glue to our gang ….. happy birthday my baby sister @amuaroraofficial …. Love you @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat."

Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial