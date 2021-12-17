Kareena Kapoor 'misses Her Babies' After Being Quarantined Due To COVID

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and penned a note saying that she misses her children as she is currently quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The actor is married to Saif Ali Khan and is a mother of two boys, Taimur and Jeh. Taking to the photo-sharing site, she dropped a note on IG story that reads, "Covid I hate you... I miss my babies... soon will do this."

Kareena Kapoor Khan misses her children

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 days after attending producer Rhea Kapoor's dinner party. Subsequently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reached out to the duo to get more details about the same and started contact tracing for the people who are at high risks after attending the party.

Kareena Kapoor's official spokesperson issued a statement addressing the actor and her friend Amrita Arora contracting the virus at an intimate dinner party despite taking precautions throughout the pandemic. They also clarified that the event 'was a small gathering 'to catchup' and 'was not a big party'. They further revealed that there was one person who seemed 'unwell and was coughing'.

According to a report from ANI, the BMC informed on Wednesday that the 41-year-old actor's house help has been tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, the actor had taken to her Instagram to confirm contacting the viral virus and ensured fans that her staff and family were double vaccinated as well.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan