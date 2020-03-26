Kareena Kapoor Khan's Thought-provoking Inspirational Quotes To Motivate You

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the reigning divas of Bollywood. The actor was last seen in Good Newwz. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, narrates the tale of two couples, who opt for in-vitro fertilisation to get pregnant, which ends in a laugh riot. The movie was a box office hit and the audience appreciated the movie for its unique plotline and the performances of the lead. As the Tashan actor is all set to grace the silver screen with her forthcoming movies such as Laal Singh Chaddha, here are a few inspirational quotes of Kareena Kapoor.

10 inspirational quotes of Kareena Kapoor:

Girls in our family are not allowed to act is quite outdated thought to have. They did it till my mother but now no more.

I have never asked any producer what films they are making. I have never told them that I want to be a part of any film.

Life is full of happiness and tears. Be strong and have faith.

It is important to be well-read, at least a little bit.

I don't take success and failure seriously. The only thing I do seriously is march forward. If I fall, I get up and march again.

Pregnancy should not be looked upon as some sort of disease of any kind.

I want a man I can keep for myself. I wouldn't ever share my man with anyone else.

I believe in the institution of marriage and it's like a tag to cement the relationship for your friends, family and public.

Not many know that I am very ambitious, I just don't show it.

Be it a village or a city, education is very important.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, is slated to release by the end of this year. Besides the upcomer, Kareena Kapoor also has Karan Johar's Takht. The movie, starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor in the lead, is reported to be in pre-production.

