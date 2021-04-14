Kareena Kapoor Reveals Mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore Is Yet To See Her Second Baby Boy

Recently, in a conversation with Ladies Study Group, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore was surprised when she received a lovely message from her daughter-in-law and actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the podcast, Kareena via the message revealed that Sharmila has ‘not been able' to see her and Saif Ali Khan’s second son and they all are ‘waiting’ to come together as a family and spend some time together with her.

Kareena Kapoor: "Sharmila Tagore has always been so inclusive of me"

In her recent podcast, Kareena also praised her mother-in-law as she said, “I always get nervous when people ask me to talk about you. Because when it comes to talking about such an icon, such a legend I mean what is there left to say?”. “The whole world knows that probably my mother-in-law, whom I'm lucky to call my mother-in-law, is one of the most elegant one of the most graceful women to have walked the earth if I may say”, the Tashan actor added. She said, “But I'm lucky enough to actually know deeper than that which is that she's warm, she's loving, she's caring. Someone who is always there not just for her children, but also for her grandchildren, also for her daughter-in-law”.

Daughter-in-law, Kareena stated, “Somebody who has always been so inclusive of me, made me feel part of this family. I've deep deep respect and regard for you and I think the fact that this whole year has gone by when we have actually not been able to spend as much time as we did before the pandemic”. “You've not been able to see the little one, the new addition in the family”. “We're waiting to actually come together as a family, spend some time together with you”, she added.

Kareena and Saif dated for several years before tying the knot in the month of October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, Taimur after four years of marriage on December 20, 2016. The duo is now blessed with their second baby boy on February 21, 2021. Kareena Kapoor's baby was born at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

