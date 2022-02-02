Kareena Kapoor Reveals She Was Criticized For Saying 'No' To Big Banner Movies

Kareena Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood in the early 2000s and since then her career choices and personal life have been topics of major discussion in the media. Several media outlets have reported that the actor had turned down several movies offered to her by big banners like Yash Raj, Dharma and others, although Kareena had never confirmed those reports. The actor has now spoken about how she was criticized for turning down these movies and confirmed that she had indeed rejected these big banners.

Kareena Kapoor reveals she was criticized for turning down movies

Kareena Kapoor sat down for a chat with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India and said that her career and life had always been under the limelight and she was scrutinized for decisions she made. She said, "There has always been scrutiny. In fact, my life, my career, has been practically the most talked about, most scrutinised- whether it is my break up, whether it is my marriage to Saif, whether it is my career before when it wasn't great or why I wasn't working with Yashraj and Dharma at that particular time when Rani (Mukerji) and Preity (Zinta) were doing all those films."

She also revealed that she said no to a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and said, "Maybe it was my mistake, I had said no to so many films. People were still discussing that- why I said no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. For one year people were discussing that. At a point, just about anybody was discussing my life and why I have no idea. That I think used to anger me." Hindustan Times reported that Kareena was the first choice for Bhansali's movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and the actor was all set to begin the shoot. But Kareena dropped out of the project just a few days before the movie's shoot began.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in the comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie will be helmed by Advait Chandan in an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.