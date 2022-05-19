Actor Kareena Kapoor – who is currently shooting for her upcoming Sujoy Ghosh directorial in Kalimpong – recently took a trip down memory lane and treated fans with a 'treasure trove' of memories. The actor's upcoming film is the Hindi adaptation of the 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

The actor – who is an alumnus of Welham Girls School – shared a throwback picture on Instagram from her 1996 trip to Rajasthan with some of her classmates. The actor got nostalgic after she met her classmate in Kalimpong as she relived those old memories again.

Kareena Kapoor shares old picture from school trip

In the pictures, dressed in a white suit with a blue dupatta, a young and beautiful Kareena can be seen posing with her friends in school on the trip. After a couple of photos, the last one had the Jab We Met star posing with her friend. The 41-year-old, in her caption, explained the perks of being an actor which allows her to explore the world while letting stars connect with people they knew years ago.

"Went to Kalimpong to shoot a movie…left with a treasure trove …our profession has a wonderful way of connecting the dots …through our travels…Welham Girls Rajasthan trip Circa1996. Thank you @dolkad for these," wrote Kapoor. Reacting to the photos, Kareena's sister-actor Karisma Kapoor commented: "So lovely."

According to reports, the next film comes as an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X and is slated to premiere on Netflix next year. Talking about the project earlier, Sujoy said in a press statement that The Devotion of Suspect X is the best love story he has ever read. He called it an 'honour' to have gotten the chance to associate with the project. Apart from Kareena, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, among others in key roles.

Besides her grand digital debut, Kareena will also be seen reuniting with his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial comes as the remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. After several postponements, it is slated to hit theatres on August 11, 2022.