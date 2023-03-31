Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Deepika-Ranveer Singh Make A Stunning Entry At NMACC Event

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh looked magical as they arrived at Nita Ambani's NMACC event in Mumbai on March 31. The power couples of Bollywood looked stunning in Indo-western outfits. Kareena Kapoor was wearing a beautiful red lehenga, while Saif Ali Khan sported an all-white kurta set. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone wore an off-white outfit, while her husband and actor Ranveer Singh looked uber cool in an all-white ensemble. Check out their pictures below:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were accompanied by Karisma Kapoor to the event.