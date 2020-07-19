Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan & Other B'town Married Couples Who Shared Screen Together

Bollywood celebrities have given the world some of the great reel-life and real-life love stories. It has often happened that the romance between two actors starts to brew on the sets of a movie and then they end up marrying each other. Here are some of the popular married couples in Bollywood who have shared screen space together on-screen-

Bollywood married couples who have worked together on-screen

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had appeared in the same movie in LOC: Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), before the two fell in love on the sets of their third collaboration together, Tashan (2008). By the year 2009, the two had already been making headlines for their relationship.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan then appeared together in Kurbaan (2009) and Agent Vinod (2012), and fans fell in love with their on-screen chemistry. On October 16, 2012, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot with each other and are proud parents of a little Babyboy, Taimur Ali Khan, today.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh appeared together for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013). It is just then when the cupid stuck between the two actors as they fell in love with each other. The duo reportedly got into a relationship during the promotions of Ram Leela and dated each other for six long years.

Meanwhile, they appeared in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s blockbuster movies, Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). On November 14, 2018, the two tied the knot each and are happily married today.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have done many movies together during the initial days of their acting career. The two first appeared in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) and then in Kuch Naa Kaho (2003) together. The actors have often revealed during many interviews that it is on the sets of Umrao Jaan (2006), that the couple fell in love with each other.

The actors then went ahead to appear in Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), and Raavan (2010). On April 20, 2007, the two tied the knot with each other and are proud parents of a baby girl, Aaradhya Bachchan, today.

