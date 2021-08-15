Kareena Kapoor Says She's 'happy If They Do Something Else' On Sons Not Wanting To Act

Actor Kareena Kapoor recently jetted off to the Maldives with husband Saf Ali Khan and two sons, Taimur and Jeh to celebrate Saif’s birthday. The actor who gave birth to Jeh in February, In a recent interview, Kareena opened up about raising two boys and why she would be happy if to see her kids doing something else in life apart from pursuing their career in acting. In the interview, Kareena also shared that she would stand by her sons' choices and would support them with whatever they decide.

Kareena Kapoor shares light on her hesitance for children to pursue careers in acting

Pouring her thoughts on the same, Kareena revealed that she wants her sons to be thorough 'gentlemen' and that people should speak about their upbringing. Kareena wants the two to be ‘kind-hearted’ and once she hears people say that, she feels her job would be done. Further, sharing her reluctance in letting her kids join the film industry, she said that she doesn’t want them to be movie stars. Kareena expressed her happiness over the fact that Taimur comes to her one day and shares his desires to do something else like climbing Mount Everest. No matter what, Kareena opined that she will always want to stand by and support her boys.

Explaining the traits of her two children, Kareena said that at six, Taimur did not like too many new faces, but she added that Jeh is the opposite and he seems comfortable around new people. Kareena also said that Taimur has more of Saif’s personality, and Jeh seems like a wonderful mix. Taimur is a typical Sagittarian who is ‘creative, likes art, colouring, and drawing, loves exploring and whats to know about everything’ while Jeh on the other hand, a Piscean has left fans curious about what he would be while he grows up.

Apart from this, the actor who believes in donating her maximum time to the two children doesn’t want to be a ‘helicopter mom’ who is over-involved in their children’s lives. She wants them to fall and learn because that’s the way her mother Babita Kapoor taught her. Recalling some of the teachings by her mother, Kareena shared that her mother taught her to do what she wants, make mistakes and then learn to repair them, because that’s the way it works.

IMAGE: KAREENAKAPOORKHAN/Instagram



