Kareena Kapoor Shares K3G's 'You're My Soniya' Hookstep As Movie Completes 20 Years

Kareena Kapoor revisited her iconic hook step from the song You Are My Soniya with Hrithik Roshan as Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham clocks 20 years on December 14. Kareena took to her Instagram story and shared a video of the song using the hashtag #throwback Friday. Take a look below.

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared the video of her hook step from the song You Are My Soniya that also featured Hrithik Roshan. As Kareena shared the video she used the hashtag #20yearsofK3G and #FlashbackFriday marking 20 years of her movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. The movie was released back in 2001 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol and Rani Mukherji. The movie was a major commercial success at the worldwide box office becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever worldwide at the time of its release.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in the comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie will be helmed by Advait Chandan in an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The original movie starred Tom Hanks in the lead role and garnered critical acclaim. The movie is set to release on April 14, 2022. Kareena will soon be donning the hat of a producer for the first time in Hansal Mehta's untitled project. She will also be starring in the project.

Kapoor released her first book Pregnancy Bible that covered her pregnancy journey. The actor shares two sons, Taimur and Jeh with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The actor announced the release of her book through her Instagram and wrote, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today."

