Kareena Kapoor Showcases Love For Baby Jeh's 'cheeks And Cuddles'; Shares Throwback Pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a treat to fans with a super cute photo of her son Jehangir Ali Khan on Tuesday, October 5. The latest photo is an ode to the actor's love for his son's cheeks and cuddles.

Back in February, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor welcomed her second son Jeh with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. Since then, she has been giving cute glimpses of the little munchkin whenever she gets a chance on social media. This time, the actor has shared a throwback picture of Jeh which surely will melt everyone's hearts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares throwback photo of baby Jeh

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a throwback picture of Jeh in which he can be seen sleeping in his crib. Clad in a white t-shirt and green shorts with a bib around his neck, Jeh looks adorable. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote," "My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me #Throwback".

As soon as the photo surfaced online, fans began to shower love on baby Jeh. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Jewellery designer and Jeh's aunt Saba Pataudi were among the first ones to comment. Both of them dropped hearts emoticons and showered love on him.

Kareena Kapoor Khan pens beautiful birthday wish for Soha Ali Khan

In the last post, Kareena has penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her sister-in-law and actor Soha Ali Khan who celebrated her birthday on October 4. Sharing the photo from Soha's wedding album featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and herself, she wrote, "From the time I went for my first holiday with her in the Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it... I knew she was one cool woman! And... it has been a pleasure knowing you ever since @sakpataudi 🥳Happy birthday, sister-in-law ❤️ lots of love always ❤️P.S. I think we all look great in this picture and that's why it's on the gram now 😍😉💁🏻‍♀️ #OldIsGold,(sic)"

In terms of work, Kareena will star in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is set to release on Valentine's Day. Apart from this, Kareena also is producing a film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

