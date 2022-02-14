Kareena Kapoor Wishes Her 'forever Two' Saif And Taimur On Valentine's Day; See Pictures

Valentine's Day is finally here and the wind of love is reigning all across the world today. Even Bollywood celebs are spending quality time with their loved ones to commemorate this day of romance. Speaking of which, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan kick-started her day by sharing an adorable photo of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.

The Jab We Met star's Monday morning was all about happy smiles and ice-cream. However, fans utterly missed the presence of Kareena's youngest son Jeh Ali Khan.

Inside Kareena Kapoor's Valentine's Day

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true foodie and Pizza is one amongst the diva's favourite foods. Just one look at her Instagram feed, gives fans a hint that from childhood the star had a special thing for chocolates, croissants, chicken, and much more. Moreover, while launching her Pregnancy Bible, Kareena also revealed that she was a 'pizza-guzzling girl' during her maternity days. Now, on the special occasion of Valentine's Day, the Angrezi Medium actor decided to relish on ice-cream. While sharing the photo of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena wrote, "Is it Valentine’s Day?Ok then lets ice cream…#forever two Saifu and Tim Tim." Take a look at it below:

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered a huge number of likes in no time. Fans expressed that they missed Jeh Ali Khan in the picture. On the other hand, actor Arjun Kapoor hailed the Khan-clan as 'Magnum'. Check out the reaction here:

On the professional front, Kareena last shared the screen space with late Irrfan Khan in the comedy drama film, Angrezi Medium. She now has Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan in the lead roles alongside her. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for release during Summer 2022.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan