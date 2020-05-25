Kareena Kapoor' Films Like 'K3G' & 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' That Focused On Strong Family Bonds

Kareena Kapoor made her huge Bollywood debut in 2000, with drama flick Refugee, opposite Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. Since then, the Bollywood diva has churned out blockbusters like K3G, Ajnabee, Chameli, Jab We Met, Omkara, Ra.one, Bodyguard, Angerzi Medium, Good Newwz and many others. Here are some of Kareena Kapoor Khan's movies that focused on strong family bonds, check out.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kareena Kapoor Khan was a lead part of one of Bollywood's iconic movies, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Her character Poo is one of the iconic characters from the movie industry. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. The film explores the story of an Indian family, which faces troubles and misunderstandings over their adopted son's marriage to a girl belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Kabir Khan co-written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad and Parveez Sheikh. Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film also stars Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra in leading roles, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in supporting role. Bajrangi Bhaijaan follows the story of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, who leaves on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani Muslim girl, separated in India from her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan.

Yaadein

Yaadein is a musical drama story starring Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The film is written, directed, edited and produced by Subhash Ghai. The family drama film is inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Yaadein was a box office disappointment and the first flop for director Subhash Ghai.

Bewafaa

Bewafaa revolves around a woman who briefly experiences a dilemma within herself where the choice is between personal, carnal satisfaction and the welfare of the family. The film is directed by Dharmesh Darshan, who had earlier directed films like Raja Hindustani (1996) and Dhadkan (2000) which uphold the timeless, decent values of India. Bewafaa stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Sushmita Sen, Shamita Shetty and Kabir Bedi.

We Are Family

We Are Family is a family drama film featuring Kajol, Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Even though the film talks about divorced parents of three kids, the film has successfully portrayed the family bond through its unusual storyline. We Are Family is directed by Siddharth Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar.

