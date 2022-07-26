Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sidharth To Janhvi, Stars Who Wore Uniforms To Pay Tribute To Soldiers

India on Tuesday is celebrating 23 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999 while saluting all the brave hearts who sacrificed their life, evicting Pakistani invaders from high outposts in Ladakh's Kargil. The day marks the historic victory of the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Vijay 1999 where the country lost as many as 527 soldiers during the 60-day Kargil war.

As the country is dwelling on patriotic fervour while remembering the soldiers, Bollywood is no different when it comes to paying homage to the fallen gems. Starting from patriotic-driven films to various roles played by Bollywood stars, the industry has made films based on the true struggles for freedom and other important events that have taken place in India.

Bollywood stars who recreated prominent tales of patriotism

Several Hindi films, including LOC: Kargil (2003) and Lakshya, have depicted these very tales on the screen where actor have exceeded their limits and donned the uniform to recreate some of the most prominent tales of patriotism and bravery on the big screen. Following are some of the stars who highlighted the true essence of patriotism through their heart-touching roles.

Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah

In the 2021 film, actor Sidharth Malhotra stepped into the shoes of Captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life during the 1999 Kargil War. The movie stars Kiara Advani alongside the actor while playing his love interest. The movie is directed by Vishnuvardhan.

Hrithik Roshan in Lakshya

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the 2003 patriotic drama Lakshya stars Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan as the lead characters. The film revolves around the life of a young boy who joins the army and is amongst the Indian soldiers fighting the Kargil War.

Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Actor Janhvi Kapoor essayed the role of Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena, who became the first Indian female air-force pilot to fight a war, and she has a big hand in making India win the Kargil War. The film which was directed by Sharan Sharma also featured Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi among others in key roles.

Ajay Devgn in LOC: Kargil

The film helmed by JP Dutta is based on the Kargil War. The film comprised of an ensemble star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and Akshaye Khanna, left all teary-eyed after watching a major event unfolding in the film.

Om Puri in Dhoop

The film Dhoop chronicles the life of Captain Anuj Nayyar, MVC, who led the Kargil War operations for India. The film stars the late Om Puri, Revathi, Gul Panag, and Sanjay Suri in significant roles. The iconic film was directed by Ashwini Chaudhary.

Adivi Sesh in Major

Adivi Sesh, who portrayed Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, has gained popularity throughout the country with his impressive performance. The movie is about the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life on service during the 2008 heinous attacks in Mumbai. The film instantly struck a chord with the audiences and did decent business at the box office since its release.