Karishma Tanna Loves Flaunting Her Legs In THESE Skirts. See Pictures

Karishma Tanna is a popular Indian film and television actor, best known for her roles in many TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat. She became a household name after her stint in the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss. She made her debut in Bollywood with adult comedy Grand Masti.

Karishma Tanna is quite active on social media and regularly treats her fans with her glamourous photos of herself. Here is a look at some of her best pictures where she flaunted her toned legs in short skirts.

Karishma Tanna's Photos

Karishma Tanna looked adorable in this schoolgirl outfit. She was seen wearing a white button-down top with a necktie over it. She opted for a checkered mini skirt that also had button details. She completed her look with black leather boots.

Karishma Tanna looked beautiful in this series of pictures. She was seen wearing a white graphic print T-shirt that she tucked in her pink mini skirt. She flaunted her button detailed mini skirt and perfectly toned legs as she sat on the road for the pictures. She completed her look with black flip flops.

Karishma posed for the pictures in all yellow look. She was seen wearing a yellow full-sleeved crop top that she paired with a yellow mini skirt. She opted for white trainers to complete her look. She went on to flaunt her toned legs in this series of pictures.

Karishma Tanna looked stunning in this yellow mini skirt. She was seen wearing a printed jacket over black crop top that had a scoop neckline. She opted for black trainers to complete her look.

