Karishma Tanna’s Style Statements Are Truly Fashion Goals For All

Karishma Tanna made her Bollywood debut with Suneel Darshan’s Dosti: Friends Forever. She has been a very prominent television star and now a Bollywood actor as well. She started her career in the entertainment industry with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Karishma Tanna is very well known for her roles in popular television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha, and Qayamat Ki Raat. She even appeared on the eighth season of the popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss and was the first runner up. During her stint on the show, she even started dating Upen Patel.

The two later went on to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Karishma Tanna caught the attention of the public eye when she appeared the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju’s song, Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo. Reportedly, she will also be seen in the tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Karishma Tanna is also very popular for her fashion statements as well. Her elegant style of dressing has caught the attention of the fashion police. Here is a look at some of her popular looks that even you can sport.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss Couples: A Look Of Romantic Relationships In Previous Season

Karishma Kapoor’s style statements that even you can sport

1. Karishma Kapoor looks gracious in this silver and navy blue coloured saree. She wore a matching solid navy blue coloured blouse. She completed the look with silver junk jewellery and a classic black bindi.

2. Karishma Tanna gives fans Fashion Goals with this satin red evening gown. One can see that she has kept her makeup minimal and subtle. Her hair is styled with soft curls in the end.

ALSO READ | Krystle To Anita: TV Celebs Who Are Bringing The Fanny Bag Style Back

3. This yellow coloured A-line dress is all you need when you step out for your next brunch date. She paired the look with yellow and red coloured sandals.

4. If you are ever wondering about what to wear for that important meeting with your boss, then here is an inspirational outfit from Karishma Tanna. You can wear this bodycon maroon coloured dress and pair it with golden coloured strappy sandals like the actor.

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna: Vacation Outfits By Her That Shell Out Style Goal

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Karishma Tanna And Farah Khan Enter House; Fan Reactions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.