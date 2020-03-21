The Debate
After 'MentalHood', Karisma Kapoor Opens Up On Working With Sister Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood News

Actor Karisma Kapoor says she and her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan would love to work in a film together, but they still haven't found a "perfect" script.

Karisma

Actor Karisma Kapoor says she and her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan would love to work in a film together, but they still haven't found a "perfect" script.  Karisma, whose latest acting gig is ALTBalaji web series "Mentalhood", believes it's a huge responsibility to pen an apt story for them. 

"I'd love to work with Kareena and I think the feeling is mutual. The script has to be really good, apt and right for us to want to star alongside each other.  "It's a big responsibility, and we really like to find that perfect script. I hope someone out there is planning that perfect story is going to come to us because I am sure we both would love to work together," the actor told PTI. 

Karisma, 45, has not announced her next acting project yet. Kareena is currently working on Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha". 

 

 

