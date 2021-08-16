Karisma Kapoor Wishes Saif Ali Khan On His Birthday, Recalls 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' Days

Saif Ali Khan turned 51 on August 16 receiving love and adoring wishes from family and fans on social media. One doting birthday wish is sending the fans into a frenzy as they witnessed a brief reunion of one of the most beloved pairings in Bollywood from the 90s. Here is how Karisma Kapoor wished her brother-in-law and Hum Saath - Saath Hain co-star on Instagram.

Karisma Kapoor on Saif Ali Khan's birthday

Amongst the heaps of love birthday wishes from fans across the country, the 51-year-old actor received a nostalgic wish from his Hum Saath - Saath Hain co-star and sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram, the 47-year-old actor shared several throwback pictures from their moments together.

Starting off the video compilation with a snap from Hum Saath - Saath Hain, Karisma shared pictures of their off-screen moments together featuring her sister Kareena Kapoor and their parents. Endearingly calling him 'Saifu', Karisma wrote, 'Reel life to Real life it’s always a blast with you 🧡🎉 Happy birthday saifu!'.

More on Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Hum Saath - Saath Hain

Sooraj Barjatya's 1999 released musical drama Hum Saath - Saath Hain struck a chord with numerous Indian households for their loving depiction of a large joint family. Featuring notable actors as couples, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's pairing was a huge hit as it presented a young and carefree love. This movie also marked Karisma and Saif's first movie as a reel life couple after which the latter married actor Kareena Kapoor in 2012.

Kareena Kapoor wishes hubby Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram to share unseen pictures of her family to wish her husband. Sharing vacation pictures featuring her husband and Taimur, Kareena also shared a rare picture of their newborn child Jeh. She wrote in the caption, 'Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want ❤️'.

Saif Ali Khan is a prominent Indian actor with an impressive track record of successful movies in Bollywood such as Tanhaji, Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and more. He will be next seen in Pawan Kripalani's supernatural comedy-drama titled Bhoot Police.

Image Credit: HUM SAATH-SAATH HAIN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.