Karisma Kapoor's Birthday: A Look At The Actress' Iconic Films From The 90s

Karisma Kapoor who made her mark in Bollywood with her acting skills in the 90s, turns 47 today. Some of Karisma Kapoor's movies include Saajan Chale Sasural, Jeet, Fiza, Zubeidaa and many more.

She took a sabbatical from acting in 2004, and returned in 2012 with the film, Dangerous Ishqq. However, Kapoor did not take up full time acting again even in 2012, appearing next in the web series Mentalhood, in 2020. On the occasion of Karisma Kapoor's birthday, here's a look at some of her iconic films from the 90s -

Karisma Kapoor's movies from the 90s

Anari

Anari is a romantic drama film starring Venkatesh (in his Hindi film debut) alongside Karishma Kapoor, in the lead roles. The film is a remake of the 1992 Telugu film Chanti, which also starred Venkatesh. Anari was a 'Super Hit' at the box office and was one of the highest grossing films of 1993. The film was produced by D. Rama Naidu under the Suresh Productions banner and directed by K. Murali Mohana Rao.

Raja Babu

Raja Babu is an action comedy film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The film also stars Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, Prem Chopra and Gulshan Grover in supporting roles. The film is a remake of K. Bhagyaraj's Tamil comedy movie Raasukutti. Raja Babu was directed by David Dhawan.

Jigar

Jigar is a martial arts action film starring Karisma Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Kapoor was only into her second year as an actor when she signed Jigar. The film's plot is inspired by the 1988 American martial arts film Kickboxer. The film was a box office success was directed by Farogh Siddique.

Coolie No. 1

Coolie No. 1 is a comedy drama film starring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan in the lead roles. Over the years, the movie has become a classic in Hindi film history and is now considered a cult film. The film also stars Shakti Kapoor, Harish Kumar, Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Mahesh Anand in supporting roles.

The film is a remake of the 1993 Tamil film Chinna Mapillai. The film was directed by David Dhawan, and written by Rumi Jaffery and Kader Khan. In 2020, David Dhawan remade the film with the same name starring his son Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal.

Raja Hindustani

Raja Hindustani is a romantic drama film starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The film tells the story of a cab driver from a small town who falls in love with a rich young woman. The film was directed by Dharmesh Darshan.

Raja Hindustani is considered to be Kapoor's biggest commercial success till date and is regarded as one of her best performances. The actress even won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for her role. The film is considered to be one of the few commercially successful films which was also ahead of it's time, and has developed a cult status amongst Bolly lovers.

Hero No. 1

Hero No.1 is a comedy-drama film starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was inspired from Rajesh Khanna's Bawarchi. The film was Kapoor's 6th collaboration with actor Govinda; the two had developed a popular on-screen pairing since Raja Babu's success. Over the years, Hero No. 1 has gained a cult-like status among movie lovers. The film was directed by David Dhawan.

Haseena Maan Jaayegi

Haseena Maan Jaayegi is a comedy film starring Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Pooja Batra in the lead roles. The iconic film also starred Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. The film was inspired by the 1966 film Pyar Kiye Jaa and went on to become the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 1999. The film was directed by David Dhawan.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Hum Saath Saath Hain is a family drama film which stars an ensemble cast of Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Mohnish Bahl, Tabu and Saif Ali Khan. The film's supporting cast includes Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari and Mahesh Thakur. The story centers around a joint family, it's values and togetherness, who grow apart after a misunderstanding.

The film was released in 1999, and became one of the biggest commercial successes of the year. The film was written and directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Kapoor starred opposite Saif Ali Khan in the movie, who went on to become her brother-in-law in real life after marrying her sister, Kareena.

Image - Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

