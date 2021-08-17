Kartik Aaryan Adds His Own Twist To Madhuri Dixit's THIS Iconic Song; Watch

Kartik Aaryan took to his social media account on Tuesday to share a video of himself grooving to Madhuri Dixit’s Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. The actor has been setting the dance floor on fire with his dance videos on Instagram, and fans are loving it. In his all-new video, the Love Aaj Kal actor can be seen dancing to the iconic song from Khalnayak.

The Bollywood actor has been sharing dance videos with choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji quite regularly on his Instagram account. The actor shared a special video of himself dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song and accompanied his post with a witty caption that read, ‘We cook… people look. But this is how you do the hook 🤟🏻 #CookCookChallenge 🍜 @piyush_bhagat @shaziasamji #CookCook 🔥[sic]’.

The original version of Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai features much-loved actors, Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta. The song comes from the 1993 film, Khalnayak, which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Subhash Ghai and was nominated for multiple awards. However, even after all these years, the highlight of the film remains the song, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, which was sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun. Saroj Khan also won an award for her choreography on the groovy song.

On the career front, the actor has several films in the pipeline. He is currently shooting for Freddy. The Ekta Kapoor romantic thriller will be helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram account to announce that he has begun shooting for the film. In the caption, he mentioned that the film is close to his heart, and wrote, ‘A film that’s been close to my heart, long before it began. Finally he comes to life !! Now shooting #Freddy 🖤[sic]’

The actor will also star in Dhamaka, where he will be accompanied by co-star Mrunal Thakur. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also star Tabu and Kiara Advani alongside Kartik Aaryan in the sequel of the 2007 horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor also set to star in the upcoming film, Captain India.

