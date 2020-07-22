Kartik Aaryan & Nushrratt Look Perfect In This Throwback Picture From Georgia; See Here

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture. The picture was with her co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Ishita Raj Sharma. In this picture, Nushrratt Bharuccha is seen posing while leaning on Kartik Aaryan’s shoulder.

The actor shared the memory from 2017. She also wrote, “Georgia!!! Let’s go back”. While Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh wore solid colour t-shirts white and yellow, Kartik Aaryan and Ishita Raj Sharma were twinning in black outfits. Take a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram story.

Also Read| Times when Kartik Aaryan showed his support towards social causes; Read here

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares experience of stepping out after 3 months

In the recent past, Nushrratt Bharuccha finally stepped out of her house for the first time in 3 months. Speaking about her first step to head outside, in an interview with a news portal, Nushrratt Bharuccha revealed that she had asked her driver to sanitize the car several times. Thus after many sanitizing sessions, the actor finally agreed to get on board for her journey. Nushrratt Bharuccha said that for the first time in 3 months, she had seen people who were not her family and that to her was very scary.

Further on, she added that her director too was surprised upon seeing her for the first time. The actor revealed that she was covered from head to toe to avoid any chances of contracting the virus. Thus, her director joked about her preparations asking if she is headed for a space mission, she said.

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' director Om Raut's action film stalled

Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal. The film also featured Sara Ali Khan, Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in the lead. The film opened with a mixed response and was later stated as a BO debacle. Talking about his upcoming projects, Kartik has multiple projects lined up, including a few sequels.

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan 'feels magical' after fan covers her bedroom walls with his pictures

He will next be seen alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu in the second installment of Akshay Kumar's superhit horror-comedy Bhool Bhoolaiyaa. Aaryan will also star in the second installment of the John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana. Meanwhile, it is reported that he will be seen in the sequel of his hit film Luka Chuppi.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang. She will also be seen in Hurdang where she will be cast opposite Sunny Kaushal. She will also be playing the lead role in Chhori which is a remake of the film Lapachhapi.

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan set to address mental health issues on next episode of 'Koki Poochega'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.