Kartik Aaryan Announces His Upcoming Film Titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'; Watch Video

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram account to share the teaser with the fans of his upcoming "special" movie. The teaser starts with "From the makers of National Award Winning films Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal". The background has a sweet melody tune playing while there are pink flower petals moving along the screen. It then reveals that the film is in association with Namah Pictures and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. In the end, the name of the movie is revealed, i.e Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Take a look.

Kartik Aaryan's Satyanarayan Ki Katha teaser

The teaser also shows that the movie is produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora. It will be directed by Sameer Vidwans. The movie will hit the theatres in 2022. While sharing the teaser, Kartik wrote, "A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha. A special film with special people". Take a look at it.

As soon as the teaser was dropped, fans flooded the comments section with heart-eye emoticons. They also expressed that they can't wait for the release of the movie. Within an hour of the teaser release, the video garnered over 500k views. Have a look at the fans reaction.

The movie marks the directorial debut of Sameer Vidwans in Bollywood who previously helmed the Marathi film, Anandi Gopal. The movie was released in the year 2019 and is written by Karan Sharma and Irawati Karnik. It revolves around the story of the first Indian female of western medicine, Anandi Gopal Joshi. It features Bhagyashree Milind and Lalit Prabhakar in the lead roles.

More about Kartik Aaryan's movies

The actor has been the talk of the town after he exited a couple of films in the last few months. He is currently working on the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. One of his other films titled Dhamaka is set to release soon on Netflix. He was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal 2. Other than this, he recently gave his fans a glimpse of his new ventures. He broke the big news about his next outing with Brawl Stars. In his caption, he wrote, "Ab Main Bhi Brawl Star. Watch me take on the Brawl Universe! Tell me what you think? Alag Sa Action." He added hashtags like 'Brawl Stars' and 'Brawl Stars India'. Check it out.

