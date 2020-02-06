Kartik Aaryan Changes His Avatar In A Hilarious Video; Watch

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is heavily gearing up for upcoming release, Love Aaj Kal. The actor was recently in Rajasthan for the promotion of the film with his co-star Sara Ali Khan. For the promotion, the star completely changed his avatar and took to his social media to share the look with his fans. Aaryan looks hilarious in the video and fans are going gaga over it. Take a look at the actor's unmissable video.

Kartik Aaryan's hilarious look in Rajasthan is a must watch

In the video, he is seen wearing a loose fit and striped multicoloured shirt with a pair of brown pants. Trying to pull off a Rajasthani look, the star complimented the outfit with a clean-shaven look and a pair of ear-studs. The star is happily shaking a leg while the song Dekha Hai Pehli Baar plays in the background. He captioned the picture asking his fans to meet Raghu from Rajasthan and also informed them that he will be in Jaipur for the day.

About the film

This is the first time Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen sharing screen space. This Imtiaz Ali directorial is a retake on his previous film of the same name. Love Aaj Kal is set to hit the screens on February 14, 2020. The film will narrate the story of two different individuals who are on a journey of love, loss, and life through the phases of reincarnation. It will be similar to the first one but will explain the modern dynamics of love between today's youth. It also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma.

