Kartik Aaryan Begins Shoot For Chandu Champion, Shares Photo From London

Kartik Aarayan, whose film Satyaprem Kii Katha currently crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally, has started the shoot for his next film. The actor shared a photo on his Instagram to make the announcement. After horror, thriller and comedy, Kartik is set to make his first sports drama.

3 things you need to know

Kartik Aaryan's next project is a sports drama.

The film is titled Chandu Champion.

Kabir Khan will be directing the film.

Kartik Aaryan shares photo from Chandu Champion sets

Kartik Aaryan, who recently jetted off to London for his next film, shared an update on his Instagram handle. The actor shared a photo with filmmaker Kabir Khan from the sets of the film in London. Sharing a photo, the actor wrote, "And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins... with the captain Kabir Khan." His caption was accompanied by the hashtag Chandu Champion.

(Chandu Champion will mark Kartik Aaryan's first sports drama | Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

In the photo, Kartik could be seen sitting on the groun in a casuals, facing Kabir Khan with a smile. Meanwhile, the filmmaker who also was happily looking at Kartik Aaryan, was seen holding a clapboard. It read, "Chandu Champion, scene 130, take 1."

What's Chandu Champion all about?

Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan announced Chandu Champion last year. However, the official title was revealed recently. The film is reportedly about an unknown sportsperson. Kabir Khan during a film interaction said, "What compelled me to tell this story is that as Indians you'll be shocked, that how do we not know this person."

(Chandu Champion is all set to hit the screens on June 12, 2024 )

More details about the film's cast is yet to be revealed. However, there's a buzz that Stree star Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing the screen with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor. The film is also eyeing an Eid release.

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan last made the sports drama 1983 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan's Satyaprem Kii Katha released on June 21. The film recently crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally. It also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.