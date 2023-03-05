Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Holi With Fans In US; Calls It 'unreal'

Kartik Aaryan recently attended a Holi event in Dallas, USA. The Shehzada star's craze is not limited to India and it could be seen in a video from the event that he shared on Instagram. A huge crowd gathered at the venue to celebrate the festival of colours with the Bollywood actor.

Kartik took to social media and shared a video where he could be seen playing Holi with the crowd. He stood on the roof of the car. The actor looked dapper in a white shirt teamed with blue denim. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Pardes mein apne Desh wali feeling. My First time in 🇺🇸 Just Unreal. Unbelievable. THANK YOU DALLAS for so much love. This Holi will always remain close to my heart!!"

Take a look at the video:

More than 8000 people attend the event

For the event, more than 8000 tickets were sold. With this count, the event was the biggest outdoor gathering for an Indian actor in the US. The organiser of the event said, "With more than 8000 attendees, the event was the biggest outdoor event for an Indian Actor in the USA. It was truly a day to remember."

"The energy of the crowd, the enthusiasm of the attendees, and the presence of Kartik Aaryan made the party memorable. After Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan is the only actor from India with such a fan following and craze. We are thankful to everyone who attended the event," he added.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. He will be seen opposite Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha next.