Kartik Aaryan Channels Groom Charm In Satyaprem Ki Katha Song Gujju Pataka

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s romantic film Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to hit the theatres in a few days. Following the positive response to the film’s trailer, a new track has been released to build more excitement among the audiences ahead of the release. After the romantic melody Aaj Ke Baad, Kartik featured in the dance track Gujju Pataka.

3 things you need to know

Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani will release on June 29.

This film explores the challenges faced by a newly-married couple.

Gujju Pataka is a dance number.

Kartik Aaryan in Gujju Pataka track

The latest addition to Satyaprem Ki Katha soundtrack is Gujju Pataka. In the song, Kartik Aaryan made a grand entry as the groom. The song beautifully showcased the culture of Gujarat and Kartik’s portrayal of a Gujarati was on point. It is sung Meet Bros.

Kartik doned the groom look in four distinct attires. The peppy track, Gujju Pataka has a lively atmosphere as it is set in a wedding. The song exuded a vibrant and celebratory spirit. Kartik’s dance moves and style add a new dimension to it and you will not be able to stop yourself from grooving. Sharing the track on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Aaya aaya dekho aaya hero aaya re… #GujjuPataka My Fav dance number from #SatyaPremKiKatha is here (sic)."

Overview of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, a romantic musical

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a musical love story co-starring Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Ritu Shivpuri and Mahru Sheikh. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sharin Mantri Kedia, and Kishore Arora. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 29.

The film will bring to life modern-day romance, with Kiara portraying the role of Katha, a girl from a high-society Gujarati background, and Karthik playing the character of Satyaprem, a middle-class Gujarati. Trouble ensues when the two get married. They struggle to adapt to each other's lifestyles. The story revolves around whether their conflicts will lead to separation or if they will support each other through difficult times.