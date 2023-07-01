Kartik Aaryan Gets ‘emotional’ After Satyaprem Ki Katha's Assistant Director Pens Note

Kartik Aaryan is currently overwhelmed by the response to his recent film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor has been sharing the audience's reaction to his films on social media. The actor reshared a post made for him by the film’s assistant director.

Kartik Aaryan says he got ‘emotional’ upon reading the assisant director’s note

Juilee Sonalkar worked as an assistant director on the recent film Satyaprem Ki Katha. After the release of the movie, she penned a long note specially for Kartik. In her note, she expressed her gratitude to the Shehzaada actor for being his “most humble self on and off film set”.

(The assistant director on Satyaprem Ki Katha shared a behind the scene photo from the film set along with a long note. | Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

In the note, she also mentioned that it was because of “his hardworking demeanour” that everyone else gave their ‘100% for each and every take’. Sonalkar also wrote that through Kartik’s acting they laughed, cried and learnt. Kartik Aaryan has reposted the note with a BTS picture from the sets of the film and wrote that it made him ‘emotional’.

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starer mints Rs 16.25 crores

(Taran Adarsh tweet about the film's box office collection. | Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

Released on June 29, the film has been doing steady business at the box office. The movie was released on Thursday instead of Friday, owing to a public holiday. On the opening day, the film collected Rs 9.25 crores at the box office, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The business of the film declined on the second day with the day-end collection being Rs 7 Crores and the total collection amounting to a whooping Rs 16.25 Crore.