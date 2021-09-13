Kartik Aaryan Has These Upcoming Projects In His Kitty As He Wraps Up ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

Known for his roles in films including Love Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and more, Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram account to share an exciting update about his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor revealed that he had wrapped up the climax scene for the horror-comedy and mentioned that the scene was the ‘most challenging’ sequence he had shot. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, here are Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films

Kartik Aaryan on climax scene of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan headed to his Instagram account on Monday to share a picture of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 clipboard. He mentioned on the social media platform that the climax scene of the film was one of the most challenging ones he has shot for. He wrote, “Shot 162 🎬😤 One of the most challenging sequences I have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax 🔥🔥” He also appreciated the hard work put in by the team behind the film and wrote, “Whole week everyone’s been at it and great team effort !! ❤️❤️”

It was made known that the actor got a bout of laryngitis during the shoot of the climax scene of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, the climax required the actor to scream, which caused him to strain his larynx. As the actor lost his voice, the film’s crew began to panic and get worried. However, the actor recovered and has now wrapped up the climax scene of the film.

What does Kartik Aaryan have in the pipeline?

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will be a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyya, which saw Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the actor has many other promising films in the pipeline. Aaryan will also take on a role in Freddy, which is touted to be a romantic thriller. The film will also star Alaya F, whom the actor recently welcomed to the sets of the film with a sweet gesture. He shared a monochrome picture of Alaya cutting a cake, as he welcomed her to her first day of shooting.

See the picture here

Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in the first thriller film of his career, Dhamaka, which will be helmed by Ram Madhvani. The actor will take on the lead role in the film and step into the shoes of a journalist. The film will be released on the online streaming platform, Netflix.

Aaryan will also star in Hansal Mehta’s next directorial venture, Captain India. The actor's first look from the film was recently revealed. He will take on the role of a pilot in the upcoming film. The poster of the film reads, 'An ordinary man, an extraordinary mission.' The actor captioned the poster of the film, "When a man goes beyond the call of duty."

Image: KRKBOXOFFICE-Twitter, Kartik Aaryan- Instagram