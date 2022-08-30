Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan announced on Tuesday that his 'Rooh Baba' character from his blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu, is getting a comic book avatar. The actor won a tremendous amount of love with his role as 'Rooh Baba' in the Anees Bazmee directorial. The movie is a rare post-pandemic hit in Bollywood and the biggest Hindi film opener of 2022.

Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba gets a comic book avatar

On August 20, the 31-year-old took to his Instagram handle and shared that his 'Rooh Baba' character from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is getting a comic book avatar. Aaryan further revealed that this one is for all his 'little fans'. He further shared the poster which featured comic avatars of him as 'Rooh Baba', while there are many other characters including 'Shaktiman', Chacha Chaudhary-Sabu, a witch, kids, bat, dog, monkey and more. Looking at the picture, all seem to be scared of the witch who could be seen flying in the air while only 'Rooh Baba' seemed unaffected. Take a look:

Sharing the poster, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wrote in the caption, "Rooh Baba aur unki kahaniyan ab aa gayi hai comics ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa mein This one is for all my lil fans #RoohBabaKiBhoolBhulaiyaa @diamondcomicsindia @tseries.official @cine1studios Watch out for more - https://www.diamondcomicsindia.in". (sic) (Rooh Baba and his stories have now come in comics Bhool Bhulaiyaa).

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, which has also been produced by Bhushan Kumar & directed by Rohit Dhawan. He will also be seen in Captain India which is being helmed by Hansal Mehta.