Kartik Aaryan Responds Hilariously After Marriage Proposal From A Fan On Instagram; See

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming venture Shehzada which is reportedly a remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. has left her fans gushing over his latest social media post. Recently, the Dhamaka actor has reacted to an Instagram trend that was being followed by a renowned journalist.

Still awaiting rishtas: Kartik Aaryan

The Pyar Ka Punchnama actor took to his Instagram handle and reposted the journalist's story as one of the former's fans asked him, "Why Kartik Aaryan is single??? Please Sir tell him to marry me". Now, Kartik has a very hilarious reply to it as he wrote, "Still awaiting rishtas". Kartik recently wrapped up shooting for the second schedule for Shehzada in Delhi with Mimi star Kriti Sanon. The Love Aaj Kal actor had a splendid year all because of his lined-up projects. The actor was last seen in Dhamaka and his character was appreciated by the fans and critics. Film critic Taran Adarsh has also praised Kartik's performance in Dhamaka and wished for an exciting year ahead.

Taran Adarsh wishes Kartik Aaryan an exciting year ahead

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "KARTIK AARYAN: EXCITING YEAR AHEAD... 2021 was a dhamkedaar year for #KartikAaryan, who delivered a striking performance in #Dhamaka... 2022 is looking even more exciting with #Freddy, #Shehzada, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2, #CaptainIndia and #SajidNadiadwala's new film."

KARTIK AARYAN: EXCITING YEAR AHEAD... 2021 was a dhamkedaar year for #KartikAaryan, who delivered a striking performace in #Dhamaka... 2022 is looking even more exciting with #Freddy, #Shehzada, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2, #CaptainIndia and #SajidNadiadwala's new film. pic.twitter.com/Jo4I5eFhuf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2021

Kartik Aaryan to be next seen in Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon announced their new collaboration Shehzada earlier this year. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan, is set to be released on November 4, 2022. The other cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. The movie is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna and Aman Gill.

Kartik asks fans to mask up

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 and its variant Omicron, the 31-year-old actor has been spreading the message of masking up and taking precautions. The Luka Chuppi actor took to Instagram and shared a BTS picture from Dhamaka sets where he can be seen all masked up as he sits in front of a mic. Kartik Aaryan requested his fans to mask up as the third wave might be just around the corners and the cases have started to show a steep rise.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan