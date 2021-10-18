Kartik Aaryan Teases 'Dhamaka' Yet Again, Trailer To Be Out Tomorrow

Kartik Aaryan has been making the headlines with his upcoming movie Dhamaka for some time now. The actor has teased the film yet again by revealing the release date of its trailer. Sharing yet another interesting poster of the Ram Madhvani film, the actor revealed that the trailer will be out tomorrow, i.e. on October 19.

Dhamaka’s posters and teasers have managed to create a massive buzz on social media. Now, the actor has answered his fans’ questions and revealed the date for the trailer. In the brand new poster shared by Kartik Aaryan, the actor flaunts a messy hairdo and a stubbled look as he oversees a burning bridge in Mumbai, which seems to be the theme of the film.

Sharing the poster, Kartik wrote, “Kal hoga #Dhamaka. Trailer out tomorrow !!” The much-anticipated film will feature Mrunal Thakur in the lead marking her first collaboration with Kartik. The makers of the film had earlier confirmed that Dhamaka will not be making a theatrical release and will be up on the OTT platform Netflix. However, the final release date of the film is yet to be announced. Fans of the actor are now hoping for the makers to announce the release date of the film along with the trailer tomorrow.

More about Netflix's Dhamaka

The movie is being directed by Ram Madhvani who is also among the producers of the film alongside Amrita Madhvani, under the banner Ram Madhvani Films, along with Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, Lotte Cultureworks, Global Gate Entertainment and Lionsgate Films. The movie is based on the 2013 South Korean action-thriller movie, The Terror Live and will feature Kartik Aaryan in the role of a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who receives a threat after he exclusively interviewed a terrorist. The production of the movie began last year in December after which the shooting was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown ad was resumed thereafter. It was earlier scheduled to have a theatrical release in January 2021 but now the makers have postponed it for November 2021 release on Netflix. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, other actors in the movie will include Mrunal Thakur, Vikas Kumar, Amruta Subhash, Vishwajeet Pradhan and many more.

Image: Instagram