Kartik Aaryan welcomes Tabu on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' set, shares quirky pic amid virus scare

Actor Kartik Aaryan who is currently completing his shooting for the upcoming horror-comedy sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advan, recently took to Instagram and welcomed actress Tabu on the sets. In the quirky selfie, the actor can be seen posing with director Anees Bazmee, Kiara, and Tabu who is seen in bubble wrap.

Kartik Aaryan welcomes Tabu on shooting sets

In the picture, the actor showed Tabu standing inside a bubble while preventing any physical contact with any of her teammates and crew on the sets of the film due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Apart from sharing the picture, the actor penned a witty remark while welcoming the actress after a long break. "Welcome back @tabutiful Ji. But she refuses to come out of the bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot," Kartik wrote. Other than Tabu, Kiara can be seen flaunting her mask while Kartik and Anees were spotted wearing their mask under the chin just for the picture.

Earlier, the lead pair, Kiara and Kartik had jetted off to Manali to shoot the film. Anees also took to Instagram and shared a picture with the team including producer Murad Khetani striking a pose. "Capturing and preserving emotions & cherished memories from the shoot of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Thank you everyone for all the blessings and love!" (sic) he captioned it then. The post comes after Tabu, reportedly refused to join the shoot due to the fear of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, after wrapping his next film Dhamaka in mere 10 days pertaining to all safety protocols against Covid-19, Kartik has swiftly moved to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is slated to hit the screens on November 19, 2021. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' that was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.